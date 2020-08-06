Trump Surpasses Biden In July Campaign Fundraising, Raises $165 Million

President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) out-raised Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden in July, according to Thursday reports.

The Trump campaign and the RNC raised $165 million last month compared to Biden’s $140 million, according to The Washington Post.

This is a change from recent months, as Biden outpaced Trump in both May and June, the WaPo reported. In June, the former vice president’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised $141 million, while Trump and the RNC raised $131 million, according to The New York Times.

Biden campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon said the team had $294 million in the bank at the beginning of August, the NYT reported.

“The Biden campaign is on the march, building off the incredible momentum from this summer with another lights-out fund-raising month, banking another $50 million for the final stretch to Election Day,” Dillon said, according to the NYT.

The Trump campaign has more than $300 million in cash, according to an Aug. 5 press release. The RNC and the Trump campaign together have raised $1.1 billion total in the 2020 election cycle. (RELATED: Trump Self-Funded Much Of His 2016 Campaign, But He Hasn’t Contributed A Penny Towards His Reelection)

“The enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election continues to grow as July’s massive fundraising totals prove,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien said, according to the press release.

????????????

MASSIVE July fundraising for @realDonaldTrump with a record $???????????? ????????????????????????????!

???????????? Surpassing $1 BILLION raised for the cycle. Over $300 million cash on hand. All while Joe Biden posted a down month from his basement.https://t.co/3rK1DJZyNu — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 5, 2020

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.