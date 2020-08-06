Report: Dozens Of Women Come Forward To Accuse Ron Jeremy Of Sex Crimes After He Was Formally Charged

More than two dozen women have come forward to accuse Ron Jeremy of various sex crimes after the porn star was formally charged with rape.

Los Angeles prosecutors claimed they were contacted by at least 25 women across the country accusing Jeremy of committing sex crimes against them, according to an article published Wednesday by the Los Angeles Times.

After Ron Jeremy’s arrest in June, six women came forward to share stories of abuse at the hands of the porn icon that have never been told before. Three of them detail allegations of violent rape in L.A., Nevada and Chicago. My latest: https://t.co/P3jfKDdABy — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) August 5, 2020

The allegations reportedly stem from “misdemeanor sexual battery to rape,” prosecutors told the outlet. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department also claimed they received 30 accusations of forcible rape and groping against Jeremy after he was charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in June. None of the new allegations have been presented to prosecutors, officials told the outlet.

None of the women had previously spoken out about their alleged experiences with Jeremy for fear of retribution. Most women claimed Jeremy never hesitated when sexually assaulting them.

“He does things without asking,” President of the Adult Performers Actors Guild Alana Evans said. “There’s a lot of people who assume because we’re adult actresses that it’s OK to just touch us inappropriately.” (RELATED: Porn Star Ron Jeremy Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape, One Count Of Sexual Assault By Los Angeles DA)

Jeremy’s attorney Stuart Goldfarb claimed he hadn’t even heard of any of the new allegations when contacted by the LA Times.

“It’s too early for me to even take it to him and discuss it,” Goldfarb said. “There’s so many other things that we’re working on right now. … I know as much about them as you said to me.”

Jeremy pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in prison after not paying the $6.6 million bail.

I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support. — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) June 23, 2020

“I am innocent of all charges,” Jeremy said in a statement on Twitter in June. “I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support.”