Florida State Limits Football Capacity To 25% At The Most

Florida State won’t have a full stadium during the 2020 football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Seminoles will cap capacity at Doak Campbell Stadium at no more than 25% of seats during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

FSU is just the latest team to limit capacity.

The Seminoles preparing for 25% capacity seems like an absurdly optimistic number. That seems like a pipe dream at this point.

As I’ve said many times, I see no avenue for stadiums to be packed in the fall. Do these schools know something I don’t?

From where I’m sitting, it seems like you’d have to be delusional to think even 25% of a stadium will be full.

There’s always a chance that things change in a huge way by September, but that’s not very far away at all.

Given the trends we’ve seen, does anyone think the coronavirus pandemic will be much better in a few weeks? The answer to that should be an overwhelming “no.”

I hope I’m wrong, but I doubt that I will be. Empty stadiums will be the new normal for the foreseeable future.