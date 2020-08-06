The FOX College Football Crew Predicts That Spencer Rattler Will Have Biggest Breakout Season

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is earning some huge preseason praise.

The FOX College Football’s “Big Noon Kickoff” crew predicted the players who will have the biggest breakout season, and the redshirt freshman came out on top. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Keep an eye on these guys this season ???? Do you agree with Big Noon Kickoff’s list of top 5 breakout players? ???? pic.twitter.com/sO8pIyJ8Xv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 5, 2020

“I think Lincoln Riley and @OU_Football are going to have another Heisman finalist.“ The Big Noon Kickoff squad break down their list of top 5 breakout players this season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5ZgPriAViG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 5, 2020

I think I speak for college football fans everywhere when I say we’re very excited to see what Rattler does in Norman.

He would have been the starting quarterback for the Sooners and Lincoln Riley as a true freshman if Jalen Hurts hadn’t transferred in.

Instead, he played sparingly and took a redshirt to develop for a season behind the college football superstar.

Now, it’s the Rattler show in Norman, and many are expecting him to dominate. If there’s one thing we know about QBs at Oklahoma, they always put up gaudy stats.

I have no doubt that Rattler will stuff the stat sheet. Now, can he get the Sooners to the playoff? That’s a different conversation.

However, you can’t ever rule out Oklahoma as long as Lincoln Riley is calling the shots. Rattler will have a lot of eyeballs on him in 2020, and it should be fun to see if he can live up to the hype.