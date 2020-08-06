Editorial

The FOX College Football Crew Predicts That Spencer Rattler Will Have Biggest Breakout Season

Texas Tech v Oklahoma

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is earning some huge preseason praise.

The FOX College Football’s “Big Noon Kickoff” crew predicted the players who will have the biggest breakout season, and the redshirt freshman came out on top. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think I speak for college football fans everywhere when I say we’re very excited to see what Rattler does in Norman.

He would have been the starting quarterback for the Sooners and Lincoln Riley as a true freshman if Jalen Hurts hadn’t transferred in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler) on

Instead, he played sparingly and took a redshirt to develop for a season behind the college football superstar.

Now, it’s the Rattler show in Norman, and many are expecting him to dominate. If there’s one thing we know about QBs at Oklahoma, they always put up gaudy stats.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spencer Rattler (@spencer_rattler) on

I have no doubt that Rattler will stuff the stat sheet. Now, can he get the Sooners to the playoff? That’s a different conversation.

However, you can’t ever rule out Oklahoma as long as Lincoln Riley is calling the shots. Rattler will have a lot of eyeballs on him in 2020, and it should be fun to see if he can live up to the hype.