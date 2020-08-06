Illinois Football Players Will Be Tested Daily For Coronavirus

Illinois football players will be tested regularly for coronavirus.

According to Shannon Ryan, head coach Lovie Smith said Thursday that players will be tested every single day for coronavirus, and that “Champaign is about as safe a place you could be.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Illini players will be tested daily, coach Lovie Smith said on Zoom call with reporters after first practice of season.

“We feel like Champaign is about as safe a place you could be” and “Our protocol is about as good as you get.” — Shannon Ryan (@sryantribune) August 6, 2020

If testing the players every single day is what guarantees that football happens, then I’m all for it happening.

How could anyone be against daily testing if the resources are there during the pandemic? Illinois is a Big 10 football program, which means the resources are there.

If testing can be done quickly and efficiently, then it’d be borderline negligent and irresponsible for programs to not do it often.

It sounds like Illinois agrees with that stance because daily testing is now the new normal in Champaign for the Fighting Illini.

Whatever we have to do to guarantee that football happens is what we’ll have to do. It’s really that simple.