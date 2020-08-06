Jay Cutler Deletes His Instagram Account After Kristin Cavallari Posts A Photo With Stephen Colletti

NFL legend Jay Cutler has deleted his Instagram account.

According to Barstool Sports, the former Chicago Bears quarterback nuked his Instagram account after his soon-to-be ex-wife Kristin Cavallari posted a photo with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti.

Kristin and Stephen were very famous together on “Laguna Beach.” Just to make sure, I checked his page and it’s definitely gone.

View this post on Instagram 2004 or 2020?! A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Aug 4, 2020 at 11:51am PDT

I don’t like this at all. Jay needs to stand strong! His Instagram was absolutely hilarious. He immediately became way funnier the moment the divorce news broke about him and Kristin.

He seemed like a man who had been freed. He was talking about hunting predators, wearing night vision goggles and crushing life.

For some reason, Kristin hit her fans with that blast-from-the-past picture, and now Cutler just nuked his entire account.

Seriously, what the hell is going on? Why would you delete your account because the woman your divorcing posts a photo with her ex-boyfriend from more than a decade ago?

Come back, Jay! The internet needs you crushing the Instagram game. We don’t need Cutler running because of what Kristin is up to.

Forget her! Time to move on and move up! Don’t let us down.