Jennifer Garner And Bradley Cooper Spend Day Together At The Beach

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper spent a day together at the beach and the photos of their time on the sand have everyone talking.

The 48-year-old actress and 45-year-old actor definitely looked like they were enjoying themselves in pictures that have surfaced from their day on the beach in Malibu, CA on Wednesday, according to TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Ben Affleck Breaks Silence For First Time Since Entering Rehab)

The two “Alias” stars both recently split up from their partners, with Garner’s divorce from Ben Affleck becoming official in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. Cooper was involved with supermodel Irina Shayk, but the two reportedly broke things off last summer, after being together for four years. (RELATED: Irina Shayk Says She’s Finding ‘New Ground’ After Life With Bradley Cooper)

The “Daredevil” star was recently reported to be dating John Miller, a CEO of a financial company. However, the outlet noted that a source close to the superstar said the two broke up.

The source went on to share that Garner and Cooper have been close friends for years and even spent time together with their significant others at various occasions.

The piece also noted that when the two worked together on “Alias” there was speculation that they might have had a thing, but nothing publicly ever materialized.

One thing is clear, judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.