Biden Claims That ‘Unlike’ The Black Community, ‘The Latino Community … Is Incredibly Diverse’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that the Latino community is typically far more diverse than the black community during an interview that aired Thursday.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee spoke at the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention. The virtual convention saw four different reporters ask Biden questions, many of which were focused around black and Latino communities.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro, co-host of NPR’s “Weekend Edition,” asked Biden midway through the interview about re-engaging with Cuba. Biden replied that he would absolutely engage before saying that the Latino community is “incredibly diverse” – unlike, according to him, much of the black community.

“Are you going to re-engage with Cuba, though?” Garcia-Navarro asked. “I mean, I’m specifically wondering about the Florida communities that are, you know, incredibly interested in the Cuba issue and see status given to Venezuelans while Cubans are being deported. Will you engage with Cuba?”

“The answer is yes, I’m gonna engage,” Biden began. “Yes. Yes. And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community – with notable exceptions – the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona. So it’s a very different, a very diverse community.”

Garcia-Navarro did not comment on Biden’s suggestion that, for the most part, the black community is less diverse than the Latino community. Her next question noted that former President Barack Obama was known as “the deporter-in-chief.”

The NPR co-host then asked Biden if he had plans "to tear that wall down" that President Donald Trump campaigned on building.