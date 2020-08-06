Johnny Manziel Says Darren Rovell Is Still A ‘B*tch’

Johnny Manziel doesn’t seem like a huge fan of Darren Rovell.

Rovell tweeted two covers of “Sports Illustrated” Wednesday with Manziel on one and Alex Rodriguez on the other. He tweeted, “SI covers, seven years ago today: @AROD is at rock bottom. Johnny Manziel is the envy of the college football world. Today, A-Rod is as relevant as ever. Manziel achieves a flash of relevance by flipping off a building into a pool.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Texas A&M Heisman winner responded with an absolute headshot, and tweeted back, “Seven years later and you’re still as big of a bitch as ever.”

Folks, in case you ever wanted to see what a murder looks like, you now know. That’s just a brutal response from Johnny Football.

People online really like making fun of Rovell. Personally, I think he’s an interesting guy, and he always seems to have fun facts.

However, he can absolutely be cringe at times. Talking about Johnny Manziel jumping into pools is about as cringe as it gets.

If you’re going to take a shot at the legendary quarterback, then you have to be ready for a quick reply. That’s Manziel’s nature.

He’s not one to walk away from conflict. In fact, if we’ve learned anything about him over the years it’s that he loves conflict.

Rovell hit send and Manziel ended him on the spot. You just hate to see it!