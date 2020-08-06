‘These Are Killers’: Rudy Giuliani Calls Black Lives Matter ‘Terrorist Group’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Thursday the leaders of Black Lives Matter (BLM) “are killers” and that the organization should be recognized as a domestic terrorist group.

“Stop the nonsense,” Giuliani told “Fox & Friends.”

“These are killers and these are people who hate white people. They are people who hate white men in particular, and they want to do away with a mother/father family,” Giuliani said. “They don’t think fathers are necessary. This is what we are talking about. Not the bull that you get on silly telly.”

The former mayor and lawyer for President Donald Trump encouraged viewers to read “two or three backup documents for Black Lives Matter,” purporting that the group believes black people should “salaries for the rest of their lives.” (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Calls John Bolton ‘Total Backstabber’ And ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Over Tell-All Book)

“It’s a very, very strange society they want to set up,” Giuliani said, saying that BLM and antifa are orchestrating “the terrible violence” that is occurring in many American cities. He said both “are domestic terrorist groups without any doubt” and suggested that it is black Americans who know that best.

Giuliani suggested there is a taboo against calling BLM a terrorist group because “they are black and nobody can say it.”

He cited at least one organizer with ties to domestic terrorist group Weather Underground, Susan Rosenberg, who had a 58-year prison sentence commuted by former President Bill Clinton in 2001. Rosenberg has sat on the board of directors of Thousand Currents, a fundraising arm of BLM. (RELATED: ‘They’re Gonna Get Shot’: Rudy Giuliani Blasts De Blasio’s Plan To ‘Take The Community Back’ Without Police)

The former mayor said the BLM leaders “are dead opposed to the military. They want to do away with the police. This is no longer America. This is some other country. They are literally trying to overthrow our way of life.”

A recent poll indicated that 77% of Americans are “concerned” about the spike in violent crime in American cities.