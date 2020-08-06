LeBron James Says The ‘Basketball Community’ Isn’t ‘Sad’ About Donald Trump Not Watching

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn’t care that President Donald Trump doesn’t watch NBA games.

Trump said during a recent Fox interview that he thought the state of the NBA was “disgraceful” and that he just turns “off the game” when he sees kneeling. LeBron James sounds like he couldn’t care less. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

President Trump calls NBA players “disgraceful” for kneeling during anthem, implies that he’s done more for the black community than Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/C5YJW3pAps — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 5, 2020

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership,” James told the media late Wednesday night.

You can watch his full comments below.

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership.” LeBron responded to President Trump saying NBA players kneeling during the anthem is “disgraceful.” pic.twitter.com/LRiOP08pTL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2020

Two points here that should be obvious to everyone. First and foremost, LeBron James is 100% correct. Nobody in the NBA is losing sleep over Trump turning off games.

They couldn’t care less. The NBA is the wokest of woke leagues, bows down to China for cash and they’re definitely not aligned with Trump on anything.

The idea that NBA players care what Donald Trump thinks is laughable. They’ve made it crystal clear that they don’t care, and we shouldn’t be surprised they’re not crying because Donald Trump isn’t watching.

Having said that, it’s also worth pointing out that the NBA’s situation with kneeling is also atrocious. Again, this is a league that bows down to the Chinese dictatorship, ignores their human rights record and then tries to claim the moral high ground here in America.

Give me a break. The hypocrisy is unreal. Imagine kneeling for the anthem while also remaining silent on the crimes of China, and then trying to claim moral superiority with a straight face.

As long as the anthem problem continues to rot away at the core of the NBA, then fans will continue to turn away. We want to watch competition.

We don’t want everything to become a political debate, especially not our sports.