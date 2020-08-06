Leo Terrell Reacts To Biden ‘Diverse’ Comments: ‘The Mindset Of A Plantation Owner’

Civil Rights attorney Leo Terrell said that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has “the mindset of a plantation owner” during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity brought Terrell and conservative radio host Larry Elder on to react to Biden’s claim, in an interview that aired Thursday, that the Latino community is more “diverse” than the African American community.

“And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community – with notable exceptions – the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden told NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro. “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona. So it’s a very different, a very diverse community.”

“Joe Biden is unfit to be president and Joe Biden is a racist,” Terrell said. “Joe Biden has the mindset of a plantation owner. He thinks he knows how every black person thinks, how we walk, what we should eat. Joe Biden doesn’t understand that black people are individuals. Condoleezza Rice and Al Sharpton are different individuals. We have a different mindset.”

WATCH:

The civil rights attorney, who has said he will vote for President Donald Trump in November, predicted that Democrats will “roll out [Rep.] Jim Clyburn” to say “it’s okay.”

“Jim Clyburn doesn’t speak for me or Larry or black Americans,” he continued. “No one black person speaks for black America … Joe Biden insulted every black American today. And he should not be president. He is the racist.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Leo Terrell On Trump, Biden, Policing And Why He Left The Democratic Party)

Terrell claimed that Biden will get a “pass because he has a D in front of his name, not a R. Republicans are the people who believe in a color-blind society. Democrats are the ones who believe in identity and race politics.”

Biden walked back his comments in a Thursday night series of tweets.