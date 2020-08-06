Miller Lite Is Giving Away Free Beer Friday On International Beer Day

Miller Lite definitely got everyone’s attention when the company announced it would be giving away free beer on Friday in honor of International Beer Day.

The beer company shared it will be giving beer away to Americans that live in cities across the country, named for other places around the world, per Travel and Leisure.com in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Can’t travel internationally? You can still enjoy Miller Time on National #InternationalBeerDay with Miller Lite on us in US cities named after a country. Check out this article to find an “international” city near you! https://t.co/KG6uGEFNj4 #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/pyqJRA3jHR — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) August 5, 2020

So, if you happen to live in say Trinidad, California; Jamaica, New York; or Scotland, South Dakota you will be the lucky recipient to score a free six pack of Miller Lite beer at the companies expense. (RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)

“International Beer Day is a day worth celebrating every year, but traveling internationally to raise a pint right now isn’t an option for many of us,”

Vice President of Miller Family of Brands Sofia Colucci told the outlet.

“So, Miller Lite wanted to do things a little bit differently this year and celebrate International Beer Day on national soil,” she added. “By recognizing all of the ‘countries’ we have stateside, we’re bringing Miller Time to fans across the nation.”

According to the report:

Fans in the over 110 zip codes included can claim their beer rebate by visiting Miller Lite’s International Beer Day website and uploading a receipt from their purchase of a six-pack of Miller Lite beer on Aug. 7 — the rebate will be sent via Venmo or Paypal. To be eligible, customers must purchase the beer on Aug. 7, and receipts can be submitted by Aug. 14 or until supplies run out (whichever happens first).

To find out if your city is one of the 75 plus towns named across the country check out the list here.