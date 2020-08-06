Minnesota Gophers ‘Anticipate Few Spectators Or No Spectators’ At Home Football Games

The Minnesota Gophers don’t expect TCF Bank Stadium to be full during the upcoming football season.

According to the program’s website, the Gophers “anticipate few spectators or no spectators” at their stadium during the coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Minnesota is just the latest program to limit or eliminate fans at football games during the ongoing pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:26am PDT

Add it to the list, folks! It just never ends. With every passing day, we get more and more bad news when it comes to coronavirus and sports.

As I said earlier this morning, we need to start mentally preparing for empty football stadiums in the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball) on Aug 3, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

So far, there have been several major programs, such as Wisconsin and Michigan, which have already made it clear that fans won’t be at games as usual.

That’s just the reality of the situation during the coronavirus pandemic. We can kick, scream and throw tantrums or we can accept it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball) on Aug 1, 2020 at 8:46am PDT

If you’re still holding your breath waiting for full football stadiums (looking at you, Nebraska), then you’re either delusional or an idiot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball) on Jul 29, 2020 at 10:58am PDT

Fans aren’t going to football games in 2020, and that’s just the way it is. Accept it or don’t, but it’s happening. I have no doubt at all more major programs will follow Minnesota, Wisconsin and all the other ones that have already made this call.