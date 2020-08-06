Fan Wins More Than $1.6 Million On A 50/50 Raffle During Edmonton Oilers Vs. Blackhawks Game

A fan recently set a record for the largest 50/50 raffle win in the history of sports.

According to the Edmonton Journal, an unnamed fan won $1,629,722.50 on a 50/50 raffle during the Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks game Monday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The total is a record amount, and is more than multiple players in the game earn in yearly salary.

???? WINNING TICKET ???? If you have ticket A-13893018, you’re the winner of $1,629,722.50 with today’s record-setting #Oilers online 50/50 presented by @REMAXca! The winning ticket holder has until Thursday at 4pm MT to claim their prize by e-mailing 5050@edmontonoilers.com. pic.twitter.com/snntIkN84C — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) August 4, 2020

Damn, that sure is a whole lot of money for a 50/50 raffle. It’s worth noting that this didn’t even happen in the stadium.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NHL games don’t have fans. Tickets are sold separately instead of in the traditional 50/50 raffle style.

Yet, I doubt that’s bringing anyone’s excitement down. I think you still get juiced watching it on TV and winning $1.6 million in a 50/50 raffle.

It’s just a staggering amount of money. I remember playing hockey as a kid, and our organization would hold raffles during games.

If you won a couple hundred bucks, that was a huge deal. This unnamed fan won a whole hell of a lot more money than that.

If a random person winning this kind of cash doesn’t put a smile on your face, then you don’t have a soul. This is awesome. Just don’t spend it all in one place!