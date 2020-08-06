Man Jumps Off Of A Rock Ledge Into A River In Crazy Video

One man pulled off an awesome jump into a river in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Old Row, a man jumps off of a rock ledge and into the river below. While that might not sound that crazy, I think you’ll understand why it’s impressive once you see the video. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

If he had screwed up his distancing at all, that dude would have been seriously hurt. He just would have splattered on the lower ledge. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

You can see that he has to clear a solid amount of distance in order to safely hit the water, which he managed to do without any trouble. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Having said all of that, you will never see me attempt any nonsense like this. I have way too much to live for in order to be risking it for the cameras. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I don’t need social media clout and I don’t need to impress people. My feet will stay out of the water and planted firmly on the ground.

Daredevils like this guy can pick up the slack. Props to him for not getting hurt and giving us a show in this viral video!