Pelosi Rejects Short-Term Unemployment Extension Again

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi again rejected Thursday the idea of a short-term $600 per week unemployment extension.

“We’re not having short-term extensions,” Pelosi said at a news conference when asked if she would be in favor of doing a short-term extension to help those who are currently unemployed due to coronavirus and unable to pay bills. This comes as both Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate say they are nowhere close to a stimulus deal.

Pelosi previously refused to consider a short-term unemployment extension in late July, saying “I would be very much averse to separating this out and lose all leverage for meeting all of the other needs.” Pelosi went on to say “It’s a fraudulent tactic and with all due respect to you, an unworthy question when it comes to meeting the needs of America’s working families.”

Senate Republicans remain skeptical about passing a trillion-dollar phase four coronavirus package before the August recess, as they say Democrats refuse to negotiate. (RELATED: Here Is What Republican Senators Say They Want In A Phase 4 Stimulus Package)

The Daily Caller spoke to a number of Republican senators about what they believe should be done and what they would like to see in the next stimulus bill. All of them mentioned their concerns about the amount of money that is currently being suggested.

More than a dozen Senate Republicans reportedly voiced serious displeasure at signing off on another $1 trillion package at Tuesday’s conference lunch. (RELATED: ‘HEALS Act’ — McConnell Unveils Republicans Coronavirus Stimulus Package)