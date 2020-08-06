Penn State Faces $100 Million In Losses, Fans Won’t Be Allowed In ‘General Seating Areas’

Penn State is facing gigantic financial issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Audrey Snyder, a letter was sent to fans Thursday outlining the situation the Nittany Lions are facing for the upcoming football season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PSU estimates losses in the “nine figures” if football isn’t played and eight figure losses even if it is played during the pandemic.

Per the letter sent to season ticket holders: Penn State is looking revenue losses of “high eight figures.” It’ll hit nine figures if no games. pic.twitter.com/LaQyuYGqFr — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) August 6, 2020

Furthermore, fans won’t be allowed in the “general seating areas” of Beaver Stadium this season during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not entirely clear if fans will be allowed in special areas or what is defined as “general seating areas.”

Penn State letter sent to season ticket holders: For the time being under current conditions and Governor’s office limits “our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating areas” If state orders would change, PSU could too. pic.twitter.com/ru2OEp4u13 — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) August 6, 2020

You know things are bad when a program like Penn State says they’ll lose tens of millions of dollars no matter what happens during the coronavirus pandemic.

Obviously, there’s a lot more money to be lost if games are completely canceled, but there’s no great outcome here.

PSU has made it clear that even with games played, the Nittany Lions are still going to be out a ton of cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

Penn State isn’t the only powerhouse program to paint a dark picture of the future when it comes to finances.

Alabama and Wisconsin have both informed fans that things could get bad depending how the upcoming football season is impacted.

We face a critical financial challenge, but remain committed to our mission of achieving long-term excellence To emerge stronger than ever, we’re calling our fellow Badgers who have helped build this extraordinary legacy “The Badger Legacy Campaign” ???? https://t.co/0DUhQyIj7V pic.twitter.com/AePVOXtSY0 — Wisconsin Badgers ???? (@UWBadgers) August 5, 2020

Let’s all hope losses can be minimized as much as possible during the pandemic. The last thing we need is a ton of big programs getting decimated.