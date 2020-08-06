Editorial

POLL: 50.8% Of People Will Attend A Football If Fans Are Allowed

Arkansas v Alabama

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Opinions are pretty split on attending football games during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the biggest questions in all of sports during the ongoing pandemic is whether or not fans will be allowed at football games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I asked people on Twitter if they’d go to a game if fans were allowed, and the answers were split almost right down the middle.

Of the 1,793 voters, 50.8% of people said they’d go to a game. The other 49.2% voted “no.”

Given all the restrictions on seating, tailgating and masks expected to be in place at programs that do allow fans, games don’t even sound that fun.

If I can’t sit near my family and friends and can’t tailgate, then count me out. I’ll be much happier watching football on TV with the crew.

If I’m going to spend a ton of money on tickets, then I’m only going to do it if it’s actually worth it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on

I think we just need to accept the fact that attending football games in 2020 might not be a realistic option. As long as games are happening, I think people will accept no fans in the stands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on

Before you all start crushing me for this stance, this will be the first time in a decade where I won’t be at Badgers games.

So, trust me when I say that it’s a big change for me too, but it’s one I’m willing to make. We’ll stock the fridge full of beer and have ourselves a fun time with the crew.

In 2021, we’ll get back to the stadiums.