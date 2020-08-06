POLL: 50.8% Of People Will Attend A Football If Fans Are Allowed

Opinions are pretty split on attending football games during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the biggest questions in all of sports during the ongoing pandemic is whether or not fans will be allowed at football games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez provides the latest updates on: – Football season tickets

– Big Ten revised, league-only schedule

– Badger Legacy Campaign introductionhttps://t.co/miHpDlDeFH — Wisconsin Badgers ???? (@UWBadgers) August 5, 2020

I asked people on Twitter if they’d go to a game if fans were allowed, and the answers were split almost right down the middle.

Of the 1,793 voters, 50.8% of people said they’d go to a game. The other 49.2% voted “no.”

Will you attend a football game during the coronavirus pandemic if fans are allowed? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 5, 2020

Given all the restrictions on seating, tailgating and masks expected to be in place at programs that do allow fans, games don’t even sound that fun.

If I can’t sit near my family and friends and can’t tailgate, then count me out. I’ll be much happier watching football on TV with the crew.

If I’m going to spend a ton of money on tickets, then I’m only going to do it if it’s actually worth it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

I think we just need to accept the fact that attending football games in 2020 might not be a realistic option. As long as games are happening, I think people will accept no fans in the stands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

Before you all start crushing me for this stance, this will be the first time in a decade where I won’t be at Badgers games.

So, trust me when I say that it’s a big change for me too, but it’s one I’m willing to make. We’ll stock the fridge full of beer and have ourselves a fun time with the crew.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

In 2021, we’ll get back to the stadiums.