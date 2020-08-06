Protect Your Hands At The Grill With These Heat Resistant Gloves, Now Just $20

Preparing mouth-watering meals at the grill for the family in the backyard is great, but accidental burns on your hands and wrists? Not so much. And while oven mitts work just fine, they’re hardly easy to wear while flipping burgers or cutting steaks. That’s where these heat-resistant BBQ gloves come into play.

If you want ultimate protection while grilling, baking, or cooking — whether it be while out camping or inside the house, nothing beats these bad boys. Constructed with silicone, the gloves feature a dynamic pattern that makes accidental slips practically impossible. But the fun doesn’t end there. The gloves are also constructed with ultra-high-strength Dayan aramid fiber capable of resisting heat as hot as 1,472°F.

And while these gloves provide you with heavy-duty heat protection, they’re incredibly comfortable thanks to an interior polyester-cotton blend that won’t hinder you from using your hands as you prepare your meals. You can easily hold a spatula, small silverware, plates, and more without feeling like you’re wearing oversized clown gloves. They’re even machine-washable and have an attached loop for convenient storage.

While these heat resistant BBQ gloves are ideal for summertime cookouts, camping trips, and more, they’re great for everyday cooking in the house all year round. In other words, nasty cooking-related burns will finally be a thing of the past.

For a limited time, you can snag a pair of the Heat Resistant BBQ Gloves for just $19.99 — that’s over half off their regular price.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.