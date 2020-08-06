McKenzie Milton Appears To Be In Great Shape In Training Video

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton appears to be in great shape in a new training video.

It was reported earlier in the week that Milton had returned to great health after suffering a horrific leg injury back in 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, fans have a look at him training.

This just happened to UCF QB McKenzie Milton. Prayers up. A great kid and a true winner. pic.twitter.com/lsFji7LYPi — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 23, 2018

According to Jason Beede, his mother posted two Instagram videos of the dual-threat quarterback working out, and he looked like his old self.

You can watch one of the videos below.

McKenzie Milton’s mother just posted two videos of the #UCF QB working out his legs, running side to side, backwards and jumping on it. This is incredible to see. pic.twitter.com/0Ljc3i7Eg5 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) August 5, 2020

This is so cool to see. Like I said when it surfaced that he was finally healthy, I really hope Milton returns to the Knights and balls out.

The dude is an absolute factory of electricity on the football field, but hasn’t played a snap since his 2018 injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKenzie Milton (@mckenziemil10) on Jul 7, 2020 at 5:45pm PDT

Now, it looks like he’s ready to roll after obliterating his knee. He also comes off as a genuine, good dude. Those are the kinds of people you want to cheer for.

There’s no official timetable for his return, but it could happen this year if he’s as healthy as he seems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKenzie Milton (@mckenziemil10) on Jun 8, 2020 at 7:32pm PDT

It might take him some time to shake the rust off, but that won’t be a huge problem if he’s healthy. It’ll just take a little time.

I really hope we see Milton on a football field again. He was so much fun to watch before he suffered that terrible injury.

America loves a great comeback story, and it looks like Milton is going to give us a great one.