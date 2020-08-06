REPORT: The Big 10 And Big East Are Considering Bubbles For College Basketball

The Big 10 and Big East are reportedly considering a bubble system for the college basketball season.

According to Jeff Goodman, the two powerful basketball conferences are considering using bubbles for teams during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Goodman noted that it’s just one option on the table, and it sounds like it’s far from being guaranteed.

The Big East and Big Ten are two conferences that have discussed using a bubble for basketball this season, per sources. However, it’s just one of multiple options that has been discussed. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 6, 2020

When the bubble system idea first started getting thrown around, I really didn’t know what to think. After all, it’d never really been done in my lifetime or maybe ever at all.

We’re all hesitant to change things in the world of sports, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

However, I think the NBA has shown that a bubble can work great when it comes to making sure games happen and players are kept safe.

The NBA has had virtually no issues with their bubble in Orlando at Disney.

However, I can already see some serious issues with college conferences doing it. Are all the athletes going to be required to take online classes?

There’s literally no way to do it otherwise. They can’t go to class in person and then re-enter the bubble. That’s a disaster waiting to happen.

If that can be figured out, then you have to find out where the bubble is going to be located, which seems like less of a concern.

At the end of the day, I’m down for whatever works. If a bubble is the only option and it works, then I’m all for it in college basketball!