REPORT: The NFLPA Will Have A Hotline For Players To Snitch About Coronavirus Violations

NFL players will be able to anonymously file complaints about potential coronavirus violations this upcoming season.

According to Mike Garafolo, the NFLPA has created a hotline for players to call or text "to report NFL teams' violations of the agreed upon COVID-19 protocols."

The NFLPA today sent players a phone number for them to report NFL teams’ violations of the agreed upon COVID-19 protocols, sources say. Players can text the number but they will remain anonymous. The union can file a grievance on players’ behalves for perceived violations. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 5, 2020

Obviously, safety is the most important thing when it comes to sports returning during the coronavirus pandemic. We all want athletes to be in a safe environment.

I don’t think there’s anyone who disagrees with that, and teams should be doing whatever is necessary to make sure the environments are safe.

Having said that, a snitch hotline is going to be awesome to watch unfold. How minor will the complaints get? Will players call if coaches stand too close?

What if a teammate gets too close in the locker room? What will the baseline standard be for snitching?

I can also guarantee you some players will try to use coronavirus as an excuse to simply not do things. You better believe at least one player will cite the virus as a reason for why they don’t want to do a drill, show up to a meeting or something else.

If they call the hotline to say there wasn’t enough social distancing, will it be acceptable? I have no idea, but I need to find out!

Let the snitching begin! We need some entertainment going into the 2020 season, and this should get the job done.