REPORT: Ryan Day Argues With Jim Harbaugh, Tells The Buckeyes They’re Going To ‘Hang 100’ On Michigan

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day reportedly exchanged words with Jim Harbaugh during a recent phone call.

According to AL.com, OSU reporter Dave Biddle wrote on a 247Sports board that Harbaugh and Day got into a heated exchange during a teleconference call between coaches. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jul 30, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

It was all over an alleged photo that showed OSU players working out with a coach before being allowed to. Day told Harbaugh, “How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?”

According to the same report, Day talked to his team after the incident and said that the Buckeyes will “hang 100” on Michigan if the conference doesn’t implement a mercy rule.

Here is what actually happened between Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day on the Big Ten call yesterday. This rivalry is as real as it gets. pic.twitter.com/i78WRP2Mae — Blue By Ninety (@bluebyninety) August 5, 2020

I love this from Ryan Day so much. Imagine being Jim Harbaugh and reportedly complaining about players practicing too early.

What an absolute loser move. That’s about as soft as it gets. Harbaugh should legit be embarrassed by that.

Day following that up by telling his team that they’re going to hang 100 on the Wolverines is about as alpha as it gets.

The Michigan/OSU rivalry is bitter, heated and angry and it’s as hot as ever right now. It sounds like Ryan Day is intent on ending Harbaugh’s career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jul 30, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT

The two teams will meet October 24, and it’s already becoming the most hyped game of the year! I can’t wait to see if Day follows through on his pledge.