Selena Gomez Admits She And Taylor Swift Have Discussed Doing A Song Together

Selena Gomez got everyone’s attention when she revealed that she and Taylor Swift have talked about doing a song together.

"I've always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor [Swift]," the 28-year-old pop singer shared during her appearance on the "Animal Crossing" talk show "Animal Talking" with former PC Gamer editor in chief Gary Whitta.

"We both wanted to do that," she added. "[…] It just feels like we're family, I've known her for 13 or 14 years now."

Gomez continued, noting that Swift has "been my best friend, but we've talked about it, for sure."

When the host pressed her further and suggested it was only “a matter of time,” the “Wolves” hitmaker replied simply, “You never know!”

It all comes following reports earlier this week in which Selena revealed that she was starring in her own cooking show called, “Selena + Chef,” which airs on the 13th on HBO Max, per the Associated Press.

“I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting definitely down,” Gomez explained in a video conference call. “Of course, there’s more important things going on but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile.”

“I hope you’re going to laugh because I look like a fool,” she added. “I love cooking, I just don’t know how to do it all the time.”