Group Of Senate Democrats Demand Provision Giving Prisoners Free Video Calls In Phase 4 Coronavirus Stimulus Package

A group of 17 Senate Democrats sent a letter to leadership demanding that a phase 4 coronavirus stimulus package include a provision to let prisoners make free video calls.

The letter was signed by Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and Democratic Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz and others, The Washington Examiner reported. It details how much a call from prison costs and that people in prison deserve to see their families, as coronavirus has many families separated.

“As it remains unclear when effective treatment or a vaccine will be available, ensuring that incarcerated people can stay connected with their loved ones while in-person visits are suspended is critical—but we must also support solutions to help keep families connected after the pandemic. Regular communication with loved ones has consistently proven to help,” the letter states.

This comes as Senate Republicans remain skeptical about passing a trillion-dollar phase four coronavirus package before the August recess, as they say Democrats refuse to negotiate. (RELATED: Here Is What Republican Senators Say They Want In A Phase 4 Stimulus Package)

The Daily Caller spoke to a number of Republican senators about what they believe should be done and what they would like to see in the next stimulus bill. All of them mentioned their concerns about the amount of money that is currently being suggested.

More than a dozen Senate Republicans reportedly voiced serious displeasure at signing off on another $1 trillion package at Tuesday’s conference lunch. (RELATED: ‘HEALS Act’ — McConnell Unveils Republicans Coronavirus Stimulus Package)