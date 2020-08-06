Take Back Summer With This Tool That Zaps The Itch Out Of Mosquito Bites

If you’re not in the pool, cookin’ burgers on the grill, or heading to the beach, you’re likely crazily scratching away at red, swollen mosquito bites. But hey, that’s just the way summers go, right? Sure you can douce yourself in chemical-ridden bug repellent or wear long sleeves and pants in 95-degree weather, but perhaps there’s a better way to deal with those uncomfortable bites.

If you’ve had your fill of disgusting, itchy mosquito bites, do yourself a favor and get in on this deal on BITE HELPER, a thermo-powered itch neutralizer. Powered by thermo-pulse technology, this handheld gadget literally takes the itch out of those pesky bug bites, making the summer months infinitely more enjoyable.

While this all sounds a little too good to be true, the BITE HELPER‘s the real deal. Thanks to the tool’s use of heat and gentle vibrations, the affected area experiences an increase in circulation and blood flow, soothing that stinging, itching feeling that comes from mosquito, ant, and other bug bites. Unlike other bug-fighting agents out there, the BITE HELPER never uses any harsh, toxic chemicals or concerning ingredients, making it one of the safest remedies to use around your family. In fact, it’s been deemed a legitimate wellness device after being tested for safety and quality assurance right here in the U.S.A.

Still not ready to give up that nasty-smelling bug repellent you’ve been forced to use over the years? Check out what awesome things actual BITE HELPER users are saying about the gadget online!

“Mosquitos love me ;-(……. I’ve never had a product do what BiteHelper does. Stops the itch and keeps it away.” – Charles

“Love this thing!!!! My family loved it so much, we bought two more (at a much lower cost, on another site. The exact same item). It really works. I was skeptical, at first. But after the first try.. I wondered why people weren’t screaming from the rooftops, about this thing!? It really had made this summer so much easier to cope with.” – armywife

“Mosquitoes LOVE me- my blood must be like the nectar of gods to them. They bite me no matter how hard I try to avoid them or how much bug spray I put on. I am sweet sweet goodness. Now to the review, this frickin works like a champ!!” – Lindsay

Stop scratching and enjoy summer again with the BITE HELPER Itch Neutralizer, now 20% off for a limited time!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.