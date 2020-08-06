Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thinks the team has a ton of work to do going into the season.

NFL training camps are underway, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused players to have the most unusual offseason in history. Given the situation they’re in, the six-time Super Bowl champ with the Pats seems very aware of how much needs to get done and how little time there is to do it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Aug 4, 2020 at 8:30am PDT

Brady said the following during a Thursday teleconference, according to ProFootballTalk:

I think you just have to do what you can with what we’re all dealing with, try to make the most of it and try to understand that the clock is ticking on all of us. We’ve got a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time.

The bad news for the Bucs is that Brady is 100% correct. That’s just a fact, and anyone paying attention knows it to be true.

This past offseason has been absurd. We’ve literally been dealing with a global pandemic, and the window to get ready for the season is rapidly closing.

To say it’s been bizarre would be an understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Aug 3, 2020 at 2:27pm PDT

Now, there is also some great news for the Bucs. The man in charge of the offense has six Super Bowl rings and is the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history.

If there’s one player you can count on to get people ready to play, it’s Tom Brady. Just look at his two decades in New England if you need proof of that fact.

All he does is win, and he wins a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Jul 30, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT

It’d be damn foolish to bet against Brady and the Buccaneers. That much I know for sure.