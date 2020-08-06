UCLA Has 8 Football Players With Coronavirus

The UCLA Bruins have several football players with coronavirus.

According to Eric Sondheimer, the LA County Health Director announced Wednesday that eight members of the football team have coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of right now, the Bruins aren’t quarantining as a team.

LA County Health Director just said eight UCLA football players tested positive for COVID-19. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 5, 2020

This is the last thing you want to see if you’re a fan of the Bruins. The season starts in September, and UCLA has eight cases.

While it’s not as bad as some teams that have been hammered, it’s certainly not good. That much is for sure.

Will UCLA still play football this season? I’m sure they’ll try, but California is in a weird place right now with coronavirus.

It seems like there’s not much interest in all at allowing large gatherings. If gatherings are limited to 10 people or less, then I’m not sure how the hell you’re supposed to practice.

There’s a real chance that UCLA might have to leave the state to get training camp rolling, which will be a gigantic hassle.

We’ll see what happens down the stretch heading into the PAC-12 season, but it doesn’t appear like UCLA is in a great place at the moment.