Washington Football Team Unveils New Helmets

The Washington Football Team has unveiled their new helmet.

The new helmets for Washington Football Team feature the same colors as when they were the Redskins, but the logo is gone.

Instead, it’s just a number on the helmet like you’d see at Alabama. Take a look below.

the numbers are being added to new helmets ???????????? pic.twitter.com/feCyO2sBqG — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 5, 2020

Okay, I’ll say it if nobody else has the courage to on the internet. These suck. These are awful. Changing the name of the team is one thing.

We all knew it was coming, and we all accepted it. However, how the hell do you change the team name to Washington Football Team, and have literally zero helmet design?

Is this amateur hour in D.C.? What is going on with this garbage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Football Team (@washingtonnfl) on Aug 5, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT

Given how much attention was paid to changing the team name, you’d think they would have thought up something better than slapping a number on the helmet and calling it a day.

Nobody else in the media might be brave enough to say what I’m currently saying, but I won’t ever hold back.

These helmets are hot garbage.

Do better, Washington. Do much better.