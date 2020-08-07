‘Knight Rider’ Is Coming Back And Here’s The Details

The 1980s hit show on NBC called “Knight Rider” is coming back and this time on the big screen in a project from Spyglass Media Group.

The film production company has teamed up with Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear to develop a movie based of the popular NBC show, about a high-tech talking car named KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand) that helps its star, David Hasselhoff, fight crime, per Deadline in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: The New ‘South Park’ Episode Is About Amazon. Watch The Hilarious Preview Here)

WATCH:

Former video game writer, TJ Fixman, is adapting the screenplay, with Judson Scott on board as the executive producer, per the outlet. (RELATED: The School Shooting Episode Of ‘South Park’ Was Outstanding. Here’s What Happened)

“Knight Rider” aired on the peacock network from 1982-1986 and helped launch Hasselhoff, who played the mysterious Michael Knight, to worldwide fame.

Not a whole lot of details have been shared as to what the plot of the film might be.

According to the report:

Plot details for this latest installment are being kept under wraps but we hear it will be a present-day take that will maintain the anti-establishment tone of the original.

For those that might have missed it the first time around, a description on IMDb read, “A lone crimefighter battles the forces of evil with the help of a virtually indestructible and artificially intelligent supercar.”