Watch The Final Trailer For The New Horror Movie ‘Antebellum’

The final trailer for “Antebellum” has dropped and it looks like an awesome movie.

The plot of the film starring Janelle Monae, according to the YouTube description, is, “Successful author Veronica finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the trailer, Veronica is clearly transported back to the time of slavery and must fight to survive. Give it a watch below!

This movie looks so damn good. It’s been a little bit since I last saw a trailer that really gave me goosebumps.

Well, this trailer for “Antebellum” got the job done in spades. The first trailer for “Antebellum” was also chilling as all hell.

The movie was supposed to come out in April, but the coronavirus pandemic changed everything in Hollywood.

Now, it’ll come out August 21, and I can’t wait to see what we get from Janelle Monae in “Antebellum.” We’re long overdue for a great horror movie, and it looks like we’ve found one.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the trailers and if you’ll see it. There’s no doubt at all that you can put me down for this one!