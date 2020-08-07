Chrissy Teigen Caught Using Goya Products After Pushing Boycott On Social Media

Model Chrissy Teigen appears to still use Goya products despite pushing a boycott of all products following a speech made by the CEO.

Screenshots of a video shared by Teigen on her Instagram stories show her using a Goya product while making a recipe Thursday, according to a report published by Fox News. Teigen used Goya’s green pigeon peas to create a recipe for oxtail stew.



The use of Goya beans comes after Tiegen claimed she would stop using the products due to CEO Robert Unanue praising President Donald Trump. Unanue’s comments came after Trump signed an executive order meant to “improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Apologizing’: Goya Foods CEO Refuses To Apologize For Pro-Trump Remarks)

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did,” Unanue said at a press conference in the Rose Garden, according to People magazine.

“He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper,” he continued. “And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

The comments went viral on social media and prompted Teigen to tweet that she would not be using the products anymore.

“F******CK. A shame,” Teigen tweeted at the time.”Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye.”

“The next step republicans will do (mark my words, they did this with my equinox tweets as well) is say you aren’t supporting the workers if you boycott,” she added. “You ARE. They should never feel they have to work for someone who agrees Mexicans are ‘vile’ ‘rapists’ – F*CK this guy.”