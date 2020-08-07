‘It’s No Big Deal, All Right’: Judge Jeanine Talks About Alleged Corruption While Arguing NRA Shouldn’t Be Dissolved

Judge Jeanine Pirro Friday discussed the lawsuit initiated by the New York attorney general against the National Rifle Association (NRA) and said, as a former prosecutor, she is familiar with the legal territory.

“I’ve prosecuted organizations or individuals who cheated their organizations, okay? It happens all the time. It’s no big deal, all right?” Pirro told “Fox & Friends,” in response to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ announcement Thursday that she is filing a lawsuit to disband the NRA.

“Well it’s a classic self-dealing allegations, you know, private travel, … expensive meals, airplanes: it’s classic,” Pirro continued. (RELATED: Trump Suggests NRA Relocated To Texas Following New York AG Files Lawsuit Against Them)

The NRA quickly filed a counter-lawsuit in response to James’ actions. The Second Amendment rights organization remains a political force, but has battled accusations of improper spending of donations, fraud and extortion by its leadership.

Pirro said James is not seeking to disband the NRA out of any desire to fight corruption. “This Letitia James is a Trump-hating, NRA-hating individual who made both an essential theme when she ran for attorney general in liberal New York state … so she is coming through with her promise that she is going to destroy the NRA.”

The Fox News host said when she heard that James was seeking to dissolve the NRA, she thought, “This has to be big.” But Pirro said the attorney general didn’t deliver. “This is her conclusion: she says, ‘Now I’m going to move to dissolve the NRA.’ You’re going to what? You’re going to dissolve the NRA? It is the biggest voice for gun owners in America. Is this suddenly starting to sound political to you?” (RELATED: Major NRA Donor: Chief ‘Has Become Radioactive And Must Step Down)

Pirro insisted the announcement was completely motivated by politics “so soon before an election” and that it couldn’t not come at a worse time with so many “first-time gun owners across the country scared to death, police are being defunded, we’ve got Antifa and everybody else burning buildings.”

She insisted the state attorney general wasn’t protecting NRA members with her decision “by dissolving the biggest organization that speaks for gun owners in the country? This is ridiculous.”

Pirro said James’ action illustrates what Democrats plan to do if they take the presidency in November. “The next thing is it’s going to be guns. They limit our magazines, they limit the number of bullets et cetera, et cetra and now it’s going to be we’re going to dissolve the number one organization that speaks for gun owners in the country — it is absurd.”

Several NRA leaders, including Wayne LaPierre, have been accused of misuse of funds and corruption, according to The Guardian.