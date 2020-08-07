Derrick Jones Jr. Throws The Ball At The Rim During Idiotic Play

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. pulled off a stupid move Thursday during a 130-116 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jones cut down the lane like he was going to go for the dunk, elevated and proceeded to simply throw the ball at the rim.

In case you couldn’t already guess, the ball was nowhere near close to going in. Watch the foolish stunt below.

If Derrick Jones Jr. finished this ???? pic.twitter.com/f7ef6vHs4F — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2020

What the hell was Jones doing? Was he trying to score points or was he trying to go viral on Twitter and end up on ESPN?

He could have easily controlled that ball and tried to take a reasonable shot. Instead, he just threw the ball at the rim.

If one of my players ever pulled a stunt like that, they’d be glued to the bench for a considerable amount of time. This is the NBA.

This is pro basketball. If you’re going to act like an idiot on the court, then you can watch the team play from the sidelines.

It’s that simple. Either try to score or get used to riding the pine.

Congrats, Jones! He ended up all over the internet, but for all the wrong reasons. And for everyone pretending like he nearly missed, please stop. He was a mile away from the rim.

He wasn’t even close.