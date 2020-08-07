Florida State Star Marvin Wilson Says Not Playing Is ‘Taking The Easy Way Out’

Florida State star Marvin Wilson has made it crystal clear that he’s not skipping the season.

Players all over America are opting out because of coronavirus, and players in the PAC-12 have threatened to boycott the season if their laughable demands aren’t met. For example, they want to dictate how much money coaches can make, which is delusional. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, you won’t be seeing Wilson, who is also outspoken on social justice, sitting out the season to prepare for the NFL for any reason.

“I didn’t come back to sit out and just go prepare for the league. That’s taking the easy way out. For me, personally, I feel like I have work to do here in Tallahassee,” Wilson told the media when discussing players opting out, according to ESPN.

While I understand opting out for health reasons, threatening to boycott if your insane demands aren’t met is the definition of delusion and stupidity.

Wilson deserves to be applauded for being so blunt with his answer. He’s in Tallahassee to play football and win some games with the Seminoles.

Again, this isn’t a guy known for shying away from issues that bother him. He was very vocal about a text exchange with Mike Norvell, which was more of a misunderstanding than anything else.

So, when an outspoken guy like that drops the mic on people threatening to not play, you know he means business.

Props to Wilson for keeping it real. That’s becoming a rare attitude in America, and this country could certainly use a bit more bluntness.