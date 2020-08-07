Guacamole Maker Explodes Killing Former Mayor Joseph Kapp, Injuring Two Others

A food processor being tested to make guacamole exploded Wednesday morning killing a man and injuring two others.

Former Rensselaer Mayor Joseph Kapp, 67, died from injuries he suffered during the explosion, according to a report published by the Times Union. Kapp was in attendance at Innovative Test Solutions to test the food processor.

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the victim as Joseph Kapp, 67, who previously served as the mayor in Rensselaer and was currently the vice chair of the Board of Trustees at @HudsonValleyCC in Troy. https://t.co/5EqE7zS4ag — Paul Nelson (@apaulnelson) August 5, 2020



Two other people suffered injuries in the explosion that occurred while testing the guacamole, Assistant Chief Don Mareno told the outlet. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Kapp, who was the vice chairman of the Board of Trustees for Hudson Valley Community College, was remembered by his colleagues. (RELATED: Massive Fire Breaks Out In United Arab Emirates Market)

“He was humble with accomplishments around the world and a resume that had to be seen to believed,” HVCC board chairman Neil Kelleher told the Times Union.

“His work at Hudson Valley helped make the college a shining star and we hope his work there is remembered,” he added.

Hudson Valley mourns the loss of Dr. Joseph Kapp, vice chairman of the Board of Trustees. Once a student at #HVCC, Joe went on to achieve great things and give back to the college and community. He will be greatly missed and we share our deepest sympathies with the Kapp family. — HVCC (@HudsonValleyCC) August 6, 2020



Former Rensselaer Board of Education President John Mooney said Kapp was “willing to work with anyone.”

“Joe was a wealth of knowledge about so many things, and because of that and his experience as Mayor, he was often one of the first calls I would make if I needed direction or information,” Mooney told the outlet.

“Joe Kapp was truly one a kind and cannot be easily replaced,” he added.