‘Friends’ Reunion To Resume Filming Following Shutdown Due To COVID-19, Production Company Says

The “Friends” reunion is about to resume filming after shutting down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fulwell 73, the production company behind the “Friends” reunion, claimed filming could resume in mid-August in an interview published Friday by Deadline.

“We’re very excited for that,” Fulwell 73 Partner partner Leo Pearlman said about filming the reunion.

“We’re assuming that even 2021 doesn’t have audiences that we are used to for any of the shows that we make. If that changes, then great,” he added. “The only way it changes is if you have a vaccine.” (RELATED: A ‘Friends’ Reunion Is Actually Happening After Entire Cast Signs Onto Project)

“Friends” star David Schwimmer gave fans an update about filming and also noted that it was unlikely there would be a live audience in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky,” Schwimmer said at the time. “We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this.”

HBO claimed a date for the shooting of the reunion has not been determined, Deadline reported.

I just need the reunion taping to happen sometime soon. I don’t think it’s going to be what I want it to be, but I’d rather have something than nothing at all. A “Friends” reunion is something all fans have been waiting for since the end of the show in 2004.

A live audience would be cool, but they could just use a laugh track like they did in the show and it would probably feel more like the “Friends” show anyway.