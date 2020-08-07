Green Bay Packers Won’t Have Fans At Their First 2 Home Games

The Green Bay Packers won’t have fans at home games to start the season.

The team announced late Thursday afternoon that fans won’t be allowed at Lambeau Field for the first two home games of the season during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Packers will play the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons as their first two home games. You can read the full announcement below.

So, fans have now been banned from 25% of home games for the Packers. How much do we want to bet that the other six home games will follow?

I wouldn’t be shocked at all if that decision is imminent. At this point, having fans in the stands would be surprising.

The Packers are one of the most famous sports organizations in the entire world. When a team like that bans fans, then you know things are bad during the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re also just the latest NFL team to pull a move like this. Several other teams have already restricted fan access for the 2020 season.

It’s unfortunate, and I wish it wasn’t the case, but here we are. Coronavirus has decimated sports, and that’s the reality of the situation.