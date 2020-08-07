If You Type All Day On A Computer, This FlexEx Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Fingers

We work out all our appendages at the gym, whether it be running on the treadmill or lifting weights. But what about those things you use every single day but pay little to no attention to? Yep, we’re talking about your fingers — all 10 of them. And as it turns out, they deserve just as much of a work out as your arms and legs do.

Whether you use your fingers to type every day or love tickling the ivories from time to time, improving your finger and forearm strength has a wide array of benefits from better dexterity to injury resilience. But until they install finger exercise machines at your local gym, the FlexEx is a great way to give your hands a great work out.

The FlexEx® Ultimate Hand Exerciser Triple Pack offers different levels of resistance to help you strengthen your fingers, hands, and forearms. For weakened hands, the yellow FlexEx offers light resistance, great for physical therapy or rehabilitation, while the more moderate orange FleEx provides great strength training for the hands and fingers. And you can also choose to use the red FlexEx, which boasts a high resistance, helping to strengthen the muscles in the hands and forearms to an even higher degree.

The FlexEx is incredibly easy to use and thanks to its small build, you can pop it in your bookbag, car, or office desk drawer, ideal for little workout sessions just about anywhere. And given how much you do with your hands on a daily basis, it’s well worth it. But don’t take our word for it.

“I work with my hands all day and keep one of these in my pocket to stretch and work my hand into extension. This is a must-have for anyone who plans on maintaining their hands for their work.” – Ryan R.

“I am a musician and a recording artist so I work at the computer all day long in addition to practicing piano, guitar, ukulele, and accordion. These things are a life saver for me. I was having all sort of tendon issues, and now whenever they seem to be flaring up, I just use these for a little while and it goes away.” – Karissa B.

Get your very own FlexEx® Ultimate Hand Exerciser Triple Pack for over 30% off, making it just $9.99.

