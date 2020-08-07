Iowa Hawkeyes Will Cap Stadium Capacity At No More Than 15,000 Fans

Iowa has instituted strict restrictions on stadium capacity during the 2020 football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, attendance at Kinnick Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic will be no more than 15,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Hawkeyes are the latest team to announce an attendance cap during the pandemic.

Iowa announces capacity at home games will be 10,000-15,000 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 6, 2020

It’s pretty cute that Iowa and some other teams still seem to think they’re going to have fans at all. I appreciate their optimism.

I don’t know what Iowa knows that the rest of us don’t, but I don’t see any situation where even 15,000 fans are allowed in.

It just seems unlikely to me that we’re going to have fans during the pandemic. I could be wrong, but the evidence doesn’t seem to point in that direction at all.

Team after team at the college level and in the NFL have been shutting down the idea of packed stadiums, and many organizations have said no fans at all.

Wisconsin won’t have fans, and they’re just north of Iowa. What do the Hawkeyes know that team in Madison doesn’t? Why are they optimistic when the rest of us aren’t?

I hope like hell there are fans in the stadiums, but it’s just not going to happen. Until I see it with my own eyes, I’m not believing it.