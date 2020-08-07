Misdemeanor Charges Against YouTuber Jake Paul Dropped Following FBI Raid Of His Home

Misdemeanor charges against YouTuber Jake Paul have been dropped so that a “federal investigation can be completed.”

The dropped charges come after Paul’s Los Angeles home was raided in connection with “criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” according to an article published by Fox News. The charges were originally brought against Paul by the Scottsdale Police Department.

The FBI has raided the Calabasas mansion of YouTuber Jake Paul. The raid is in connection to Paul’s involvement in a looting at an Arizona mall. Multiple firearms were removed from the residence. No arrests are currently planned. pic.twitter.com/se4AVgqSHl — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) August 5, 2020

“It has been decided that in the cases charging Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon it is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed,” a statement by the police department said, Fox News reported.

Police noted that charges could be refiled against the YouTuber. (RELATED: REPORT: Jake Paul’s Home Raided By The FBI)

Paul was involved in a “riot” that took place at the Scottsdale Fashion Square. He was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after he reportedly joined in with a group of looters.

Paul denied involvement in the vandalism in a statement shared to his Twitter at the time.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” he said. “For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona.”