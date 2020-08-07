Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take ‘Indefinite Leave’ From Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take “an indefinite leave of absence” from his roles as president and chancellor of Liberty University, numerous sources reported.

Falwell had served as president since 2007 and left the Lynchburg-based college after the executive committee requested he take an indefinite leave. The leave was effective upon Falwell’s agreement, the university said in a statement Friday.

NEWS: Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking “indefinite leave of absence” from Liberty University. pic.twitter.com/kl8SF8Omcy — Michael Stratford (@mstratford) August 7, 2020

Though no reason was given for Falwell’s departure, the decision to split with Falwell, who took over Liberty University from his father when he died, comes after a viral photo showing Falwell vacationing on a yacht with his pants unzipped, holding a drink, with his arm around a woman. (RELATED: ‘Appalling’: Senior GOP Rep Calls For Falwell’s Resignation Over Viral Party Photo)

Prominent conservatives question Jerry Falwell Jr. vacation photo https://t.co/4MnkQKtrhR pic.twitter.com/mx0dkcJcvh — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2020

The video prompted Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, who has ties to the university, to call on Falwell to step down, calling his “ongoing behavior appalling.”

Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling. As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down. None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) August 6, 2020

Falwell said in a Wednesday radio interview that he has apologized to “everyone” for the photo, which was taken on vacation at a “costume party’ that was “just in good fun,” according to Politico.

“I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out,” Falwell added.