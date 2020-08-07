Keanu Reeves Is Coming Back For 5th Installment In The ‘John Wick’ Franchise

Keanu Reeves will reportedly be back for a fifth installment in the action-packed “John Wick” franchise.

"We're busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our 'John Wick' action franchise, with 'John Wick 4' slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022," Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer shared during an analyst call, per Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday.

"We hope to shoot both 'John Wick' 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu [Reeves] becomes available early next year," he added.

The action-filled movies, lead by Reeves as the relentless assassin, have done very well at the box office, with the three movies bringing in more than $579 million worldwide.

The original film was supposed to be called “Scorn,” per The Independent, but Reeves kept referring to the movie as “John Wick” and it stuck.

“The only reason it’s called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick,” creator Derek Kolstad told The Independent. “Marketing was like, ‘Dude, that’s four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it’s John Wick instead of Scorn. I can’t imagine it being Scorn now.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter:

John Wick 4 was rescheduled for a Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022, pushed back a year from a May 21, 2021 bow, following the theatrical and production shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear when the John Wick films would begin their back-to-back production.

Reeves is currently in Berlin shooting the fourth installment of the Warner Bros film “The Matrix” after production was halted back in March due to the pandemic.