New York Attorney General Letitia James ‘Intends To Do The Same’ To NRA As She Did To President’s Foundation

New York State Attorney General Letitia James responded to news of the National Rifle Association (NRA) filing a countersuit against her office, and President Trump’s remarks that the NRA should relocate their New York office to a friendlier location, in a Friday afternoon press release.

“While President Trump and others have suggested that the NRA should simply pick up and leave New York in an effort to evade responsibility,” her statement read, “I’d remind them that we shut down the president’s own foundation, recouped millions in diverted funds after unearthing the illegal use of charitable funds, and directed those funds to lawful organizations for legitimate charitable purposes.

She added that she intends “to do the same with the NRA” and that “…the NRA must stay right where it is and answer for their deep-rooted fraud.”

James announced on Thursday at a live press briefing that her office was filing a lawsuit against the NRA in an attempt to dissolve the organization entirely, alleging that four top executives, including Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, contributed to “a culture of non-compliance and disregard for internal controls that led to the waste and loss of millions in assets and contributed to the NRA reaching its current deteriorated financial state,” according to a Thursday press release from her office.

The NRA, which is listed as a 501(c)(4) non-profit in New York, filed its own countersuit against Attorney General James’ office on Thursday alleging that their lawsuit is politically-motivated and that they were pushed by top Democratic officials behind the scenes to pursue this legal route.

President Trump chimed into the conversation on Thursday when asked by reporters outside the White House about news of the lawsuit. Trump called the Attorney General’s lawsuit a “terrible thing” and suggested that the NRA relocate to Texas and “lead a very good and beautiful life.”

President Trump is asked about the NY AG’s lawsuit against the NRA: “The NRA should move to Texas and lead a very good and beautiful life.” pic.twitter.com/8DcVTfRUcS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2020

Other state-level officials from West Virginia and Texas expressed the same sentiment that the NRA should relocate to states friendlier to gun rights and advocacy. (RELATED: Trump Suggests NRA Relocate To Texas After New York AG Files Lawsuit Against Them)

James’ office secured a court order against the Trump Foundation in late 2019 after pursuing the organization for charges like diverting charitable funds and mismanagement of the non-profit, according to a press release from her office. The prosecution resulted in the dissolution of the Trump Foundation.

James additionally added in her Friday statement that “The facts speak for themselves and our lawsuit will continue undeterred.”

