Mike Tyson Recalls His Encounter With Sharks While Filming For Shark Week

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson opened up about how scared he was during his encounter with sharks while filming for Discovery’s Shark Week.

Tyson claimed he just tried “to get through it alive” in an interview published Wednesday by the New York Post.

“I was scared all the way through and was just trying to get through it alive,” Tyson told the outlet. “I’m a scary guy but not when it comes to adventurous stuff.”

“One shark kept bumping me and I’m like, ‘What the hell do you want?'” he recalled.

Tyson claimed the cage actually made him claustrophobic and “more nervous.” (RELATED: Mike Tyson Returns To The Ring In 8-Round Exhibition Against Roy Jones Jr.)

“I was more nervous in the cage than I was outside the cage,” Tyson said. “It’s so claustrophobic in there. But it got easier and the desire to do it more overcame me as well. After I went down the first couple of times I didn’t have that fear.”

The shark encounter was filmed for “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef” as part of Discovery’s upcoming Shark Week.

I don’t blame Tyson for being scared of the sharks. Any normal person would be scared to get in a cage and be face-to-face with those animals. Sharks are definitely not the world’s most-loved animal.