‘Non-Starter’ — Mnuchin Shoots Down Democrats’ $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Offer

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declined Democrats’ $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package offer on Friday.

Mnuchin reacted to Pelosi’s $2 trillion offer, saying, “That’s a non-starter.” Mnuchin has been leading the negotiation process with Democrats to try to get a stimulus package together, but no progress appears to have been made.

This comes as Pelosi again rejected Thursday the idea of a short-term $600 per week unemployment extension.

“We’re not having short-term extensions,” Pelosi said at a news conference when asked if she would be in favor of doing a short-term extension to help those who are currently unemployed due to coronavirus and unable to pay bills. This comes as both Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate say they are nowhere close to a stimulus deal.

Senate Republicans remain skeptical about the possibility of passing a trillion-dollar Phase 4 coronavirus package before the August recess, as previously reported, saying Democrats refuse to negotiate. (RELATED: Here Is What Republican Senators Say They Want In A Phase 4 Stimulus Package)

The Daily Caller spoke to a number of Republican senators about what they believe should be done and what they would like to see in the next stimulus bill. All of them mentioned their concerns about the amount of money that is currently being suggested.

More than a dozen Senate Republicans reportedly voiced serious displeasure at signing off on another $1 trillion package at Tuesday’s conference lunch. (RELATED: ‘HEALS Act’ — McConnell Unveils Republicans Coronavirus Stimulus Package)

Hopes are low that Congress will put a Phase 4 stimulus package on President Donald Trump’s desk before the upcoming August recess, people familiar with the negotiations told the Daily Caller.