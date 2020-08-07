REPORT: New York Giants’ DeAndre Baker Charged With 4 Counts Of Armed Robbery

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker reportedly hit with formal charges stemming from an alleged armed robbery back in May.

Baker has now been formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, according to New York Daily News sports writer Pat Leonard. He reportedly faces a minimum of 10 years in prison for the charges.

BREAKING NEWS: #Giants corner DeAndre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, per Broward State Attorney Mike Satz. If convicted, the punishment for robbery with a firearm is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 7, 2020

“BREAKING NEWS: #Giants corner DeAndre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, per Broward State Attorney Mike Satz,” Leonard tweeted. “If convicted, the punishment for charges of robbery with a firearm is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison.” (RELATED: DeAndre Baker And Quinton Dunbar Turn Themselves In After Alleged Robbery)

The original incident occurred on May 13 in Miramar, Florida. Baker was released on bond while the investigation was pending. It is unknown when the next court date will be. Prosecutors reportedly denied to charge the other NFL player, Seattle’s Quinton Dunbar, involved in the incident due to “insufficient evidence,” Leonard reported.

ALSO: Broward prosecutors have declined to Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar, 28, due to “insufficient

evidence.” — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 7, 2020



“ALSO: Broward prosecutors have declined to Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar, 28, due to ‘insufficient evidence,'” Leonard tweeted.

The two football players had been accused of holding attendees of a barbecue at gunpoint and allegedly stealing $12,800 in cash and roughly $50,000 in luxury watches, according to a report published by NBC Sports.