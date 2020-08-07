Ohio State Buckeyes Drop Hype Video Encouraging Fans To Wear A Mask To Save The Football Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes recently dropped an awesome hype video for fans.

The Buckeyes are viewed as one of the heavy favorites to win the national title this football season, but we first need to make sure games happen during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State is asking fans to wear masks in order to make sure the Buckeyes have a shot at glory this year. Give it a watch below.

We are sacrificing some comfort by wearing masks and socially distancing for the sake of health and safety. We all want a season, but we need to work together to make sure we do it the right way — safely.#MasksOnOhio #IWantASeason #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/ChxF8w5GWb — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 6, 2020

“What are you willing to sacrifice?” I can’t get enough of that line. Seriously, put that on a sign in the office.

What are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that the college football season happens? I’m willing to sacrifice just about anything.

Even though I hate Ohio State with all the passion in my heart, I can’t help but to applaud them when it comes to their efforts to save football.

As I’ve said many times about wearing a mask, if there’s a .000001% chance it makes any impact on the college football season, then I’ll do it.

I’ll wear it in the store and other crowded areas. I’ll complain and moan, but saving football is more important than my convenience.

You know this is a serious situation when Wisconsin and OSU fans are uniting for a common goal. Let’s do what we can to save the season. Trust me, it’ll be worth it.