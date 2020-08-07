Pelosi Says Vice Presidential Picks Have ‘Never Mattered’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she does not think a presidential candidate’s vice presidential pick has ever made a big impact on an election.

“I don’t think it matters who the vice presidential candidate is historically. It has never mattered. Lyndon Johnson for victory, Sarah Palin for defeat, but by and large, it’s really all about the two candidates for president,” Pelosi said when asked about who 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will pick as his running mate.

“He’s going to make a great president. I always defer to the judgment of the candidate in selecting the vice president, in terms of who he has confidence in that he can work with, who could serve in case of emergency, and also that would do no harm in the presidential. But it’s not, I think, making a difference. I’m very proud, though, that so many women of color are among those being — well, he has a vast array of talented people to choose from. I’m so happy that some House members are considering — are being considered, and former House members. So we’ll see what he does, but it’s his decision,” Pelosi continued.

Biden said he would announce his running mate August 1, and then later said it would be the first week of August, but he has still not made an announcement. Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, and Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demmings are all top contenders for the position. (RELATED: Bernie’s Campaign Co-Chair Says Voting For Biden Is Like Eating ‘A Bowl Of S***’)

This comes as Biden will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to accept the Democratic nomination. Biden was originally scheduled to accept the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, but he will now be giving a speech from his home state of Delaware due to concerns of coronavirus. (RELATED: Biden: ‘I Wish’ Schools Taught More About ‘Islamic Faith’)

It is still unclear when Biden will make his announcement, however, The Washington Post posted an article Friday titled “Why Biden’s VP pick is different from any other.” The piece mentions how important the pick is due to Biden’s age and that who he picks needs to be “prepared to take over should Biden die.”